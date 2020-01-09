White tigress gives birth to two cubs in Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Sneha, the white tigress at the Nandankanan Zoological Park has delivered two cubs in wee hours on Thursday.

With this Nandankanan is now home to 27 tigers, which includes 13 normal coloured tigers, 8 white tigers, 4 melanistic and two newborn cubs.



According to the Forest officials, cubs were born at 3.38 am at 5.44 am. Mother and cubs are being monitored through CCTV and she is seen fostering the cubs.

Officials told that Sneha mated with normal coloured tiger Saif nearly 105 days back. SAIF was brought from Hyderabad zoo under the animal exchange Programme for bloodline change.

" White tigress SNEHA gave birth to two cubs today at Nandankanan. With these newborn cubs, Nandankanan has 27 tigers at present," tweeted Susanta Nanda, IFS. (ANI)