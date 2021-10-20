  1. Sify.com
  4. WHO confirms consideration of Sputnik V entering final stage: RDIF

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 21st, 2021, 03:25:03hrs
Representative image

Moscow [Russia], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the preliminary assessment of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was in the final stages, a team of inspectors will soon visit Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

"WHO confirmed Sputnik V pre-qualification process is on track and entering its final stage. A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections and paperwork on #SputnikV, one of the world's safest & most efficient vaccines," the vaccine's Twitter says.
Sputnik V is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50 per cent of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. (ANI/Sputnik)

