WHO gives 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

Khattar thanked the WHO for the assistance and said Haryana is following its guidelines to combat the pandemic.

Gurugram, May 17 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) in first phase provided 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal through one of its top representatives -- National Profession Officer, Regional Team Leader, North India, Dr. Vishesh, here on Monday.

He hoped that the WHO would keep on helping Haryana in terms of providing medical equipments and also continue guiding for tackling the pandemic in more effective ways.

While assuring the Haryana CM of all help , Dr. Vishesh said that WHO stands in solidarity with the people of India in this crisis and our sympathies are with the families that have lost their loved ones.

He said: "We will continue to work with the Union government and state governments to end the pandemic."

He added that WHO is supporting India to fill critical gaps in the availability of oxygen, testing kits, and hospital beds and it procured 1.2 million respirator masks (KN95), 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 424 medical beds, 128 tents for auxiliary health facilities, 1.2 million reagents and 400,000 test and swab kits to support testing capacity across states and union territories.

