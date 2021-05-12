WHO has not associated 'Indian Variant' with B.1.617: Health Ministry

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified on Wednesday that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with B.1.617, now classified as "Variant of Concern".

Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an "Indian Variant".