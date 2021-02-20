Who is BJYM Bengal Secy Pamela, nabbed in drugs case

Goswami had joined BJP in presence of its West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh. Bengali film and television actress Rimjhim Mitra and actor Surojit Choudhury had also joined the BJP along with her.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Pamela Goswami, secretary of West Bengal Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine in Kolkata along with another, is a former model, who joined the saffron brigade in July 2019.

Later on, Goswami has appointed secretary of BJYM West Bengal unit and is believes to be very active on ground and in party activities.

On February 1, she posted on Facebook, "An afternoon spent with a tribal family! Interacted with them, they shared their problems, we provided a possible solution out of it."

Her social media posts shows her presence in all the important events or programs. Her posts also show that she had attended "Parakram Diwas" celebration held to mark the 125 birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial, the Kolkata.

Goswami did not hesitate to voice her political opinion on social media.

She had commented on international pop star Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders. "Restrain speaking from the internal issues within the territory of India without sufficient information's and knowledge! The "Real Farmers" are ashamed of such terrorist, the middle man who deprived farmers all these while! Their violent agitations are on with terror funds in support of Congress (sic)," she posted on Facebook.

She also took on Mia Khalifa calling her "hired ISI agent to spoil image of Global leader Narendra ModiJi. They are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony (sic)."

