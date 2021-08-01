WHO members oppose politicisation of Covid-19 origin tracing: Report

Moscow, Aug 1 (IANS) Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) agree that the Covid-19 origin tracing should not be politicised, Sputnik reported on Friday citing Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program.

"The one consistent thing we've heard from all countries has been 'let's not politicise the science,' and the next thing that happens is the science is politicized," Ryan said.