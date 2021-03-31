WHO releases report on global tracing of Covid origins

Geneva, March 31 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday released a report on the global tracing of Covid-19 origins, following a joint research with China on issues including the pathways of the virus and future investigation in different countries.

A total of 34 experts from the WHO and China jointly conducted a 28-day research from January 14 to February 10 in Wuhan, China, Xinhua news agency reported.