Who's your CM candidate, AAP asks BJP

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced its first list of 57 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party sought to corner it again by asking who its Chief Ministerial candidate was.

"Who's the CM candidate of Delhi BJP?" asked the AAP while posting a meme on its official Twitter handle.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to put the BJP on the backfoot over its failure to declare its chief ministerial candidate, taking a leaf out of the opposition BJP's book.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been raising the question of 'Kejriwal vs who', taking after a BJP campaign of 'Narendra Modi versus who' in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.