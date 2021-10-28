WHO says global COVID-19 cases, deaths on rise for first time in two months

Geneva [Switzerland], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): New COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide are rising again for the first time in two months on account of renewed spread in Europe, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.



"The global number of reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 is now increasing for the first time in 2 months, driven by an ongoing increase in Europe," Tedros said at a virtual press conference on the latest global developments of COVID-19.

As for 12:40 GMT Thursday, WHO reported 244,897,177 COVID-19 cases, including 4,970,429 deaths. In comparison, on October 11, the number of registered COVID-19 cases was estimated at 240,307,120 with 4,893,877 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

