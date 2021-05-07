WHO validates China's Sinopharm Covid vaccine for emergency use

"This afternoon, the WHO gave emergency use listing to Sinopharm, Beijing's Covid-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality," WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said during a webinar on Covid-19.

The move paves the way for the Sinopharm vaccine to be rolled out globally.

Geneva, May 7 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm for emergency use.

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group.

"The Sinopharm product is an inactivated vaccine called SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell). Its easy storage requirements make it highly suitable for low-resource settings," said the WHO.

The Sinopharm vaccine is already in use in 42 countries around the world.

Earlier this week, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) started a rolling review of the second Chinese Covid-19 vaccine called Sinovac, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and may help protect against the disease," said the EMA.

The WHO has given emergency use for vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and the AstraZeneca jab (being producing in India as Covishield and South Korea).

