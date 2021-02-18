  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Whole Lebanon left without electricity over heavy snowfall

Whole Lebanon left without electricity over heavy snowfall

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 18th, 2021, 07:28:41hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Beirut [Lebanon], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The whole territory of Lebanon has been left without electricity because of the heavy snowfall that hit the Middle East country, the national energy company said.

"As a result of the snowstorm that hit Lebanon, the high voltage lines of the Lebanese power grid were overloaded at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday [14:35 GMT], after which all power generating stations were disconnected from the power grid," the company said in a statement, as quoted by the LBC broadcaster.
Maintenance service teams are currently trying to restore power supplies. (ANI/Sputnik)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features