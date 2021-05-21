Who's responsible for vaccine wastage in Raj, asks Shekhawat

Jaipur, May 21 (IANS) Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday attacked the Rajasthan government over the wastage of Covid vaccines in the desert state, asking who will take responsibility for the alleged wastage of 11.5 lakh vaccines doses in the state.

"The Prime Minister is repeatedly saying that wasting a dose of Covid vaccine is like denying a life-saving net to a person, but how can one improve those who have developed a habit of playing with people's lives? So far, 11.5 lakh doses of corona vaccine have been wasted in Rajasthan," Shekhawat claimed.