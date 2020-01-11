Why BJP on streets if there is nothing wrong with CAA, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Targetting the Central government over the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned why the BJP has taken to the streets to make people aware about the new law if there is nothing wrong with it.

"The CAA is wrong. If the CAA is not wrong, then why is the BJP coming on to the roads and streets to make people understand about the new citizenship law. They are on roads after this law has been passed by parliament and some Vidhan Sabhas as well," said Yadav while speaking to media persons.The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that an Aadhaar card holds every detail about an individual."When the people have an Aadhaar card, then what other document is needed? There is no need to fill the form for NPR or CAA. This law is going to divide the society. There is opposition to the citizenship law in the whole country. Even in colleges and universities, there is opposition," he said.The Samajwadi Party national president also met the family members of the people killed in violence during the anti-CA protest here on December 20 and demanded that the matter should be investigated by the Supreme Court or the sitting judge of the High Court."Police themselves are guilty...how can they investigate the matter," asked Yadav.The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)