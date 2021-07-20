Why can't Centre intervene in Telugu states' 'water war'? BJP

"KCR (K. Chandrasekhar Rao) is using AP's water like a thief. He is indulging in water theft. When Telangana is doing injustice why can't the Centre intervene?" posed Reddy.

Amaravati, July 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary V. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Tuesday questioned why the Centre cannot intervene in the 'water war' between the two Telugu states.

He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister and state ministers are water thieves.

Referring to the Left parties in AP, the BJP leader lambasted that they are behaving like the stooges and agents of KCR.

"Don't the CPM and CPI parties have any shame? These leaders who called for Modi's intervention are now talking in favour of Telangana after the intervention," he observed.

Reddy assailed the Left parties saying they do not even have an agenda.

He demanded that the Left parties explain as to why they are allegedly in favour of the neighbouring Telugu state.

Meanwhile, he also trained his guns on AP government and alleged that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) did not even build a single house in the past 26 months but is promising to build 30 lakh houses by 2022.

Reddy questioned why the state government is not giving homes to beneficiaries even after completing them.

"Because they could not pay the bills for the contractors, houses are not being transferred to the poor. Why is this government not probing corruption in urban housing?" he claimed.

Reddy quizzed if the state government colluded with former minister P. Narayana.

He said Kodali Nani is alleging that the Centre did not give funds for paddy and went on to question what the state government did with the money reportedly given for housing.

"Because ministers are functioning as millers that's why they are not remitting money for paddy," he added.

--IANS

sth/kr