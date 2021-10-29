Why did BJP not allow me to travel to Rome, meet Pope: Mamata

Panaji, Oct 29 (IANS) On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome to attend the G-20 summit ahead of his visit to the Vatican, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led Centre for not allowing her to visit the Vatican and meet Pope Francis last month.

"Ask BJP people why they did not allow me to go to Rome, Vatican? Why not? That day Congress did not say it was wrong. (It was) for an international peace conference," Banerjee said at a party function near Panaji.