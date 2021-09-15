  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Why did Chinese shoppers hold back spending even ahead of Covid wave?

Why did Chinese shoppers hold back spending even ahead of Covid wave?

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 15th, 2021, 23:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features