Why doesn't the CM just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy when he said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of Bermudas in order to display her injured leg.

Addressing a public rally in Purulia district on Tuesday, Ghosh said: "The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that," the BJP state unit chief said.