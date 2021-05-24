Why have ivermectin tablets gone missing? Congress asks Goa CM

Panaji, May 24 (IANS) The Congress in Goa on Monday questioned the continued failure of the BJP-led coalition government to provide ivermectin tablets at public health centres in the state, despite announcing on May 10, that the parasite-killing medicine was a part of the new preventive treatment protocol to deal with increasing Covid cases, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Monday.

In an official statement, Chodankar also alleged a scam in the procurement of ivermectin tablets.

"It is shocking that on our inquiry with almost 15 health centres across Goa, none of them had received the ivermectin tablets till date. We have also inquired with people in various villages who have confirmed to us that the tablets have not reached them," Chodankar said.

In a major decision, the Goa government on May 10 had amended its Covid treatment protocol, recommending that all persons above the age of 18 should take five tablets of ivermectin, to prevent the viral load, which more of then than not causes excessive trauma and even death in Covid-19 positive patients.

The tablets would be distributed free of cost at all public health centres and through officials of the Women and Child Development as well as anganwadi workers, Health Minister Vishwaji Rane said.

Chodankar has however alleged a scam in the procurement of ivermectin tablets and has now urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to explain why the tablets were still not available for free distribution.

"Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant must explain to the Goans where these tablets, worth almost Rs. 22.50 crores have disappeared," Chodankar said.

