  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Why is Pak desperate to extradite gurdwara attack mastermind Aslam Farooqi from Afghanistan?

Why is Pak desperate to extradite gurdwara attack mastermind Aslam Farooqi from Afghanistan?

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 28th, 2021, 20:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features