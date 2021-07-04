'Why is PM Modi not ready for JPC probe?' asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Days after Congress demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and questioned why is the Centre not ready for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.



In a tweet, the Congress MP wrote, "Why is PM Modi government not ready for a JPC probe?".

In the tweet, the Congress leader initiated a poll wherein he asked the public about the likely answers. Four options were made available wherein the users could cast their votes namely 'being guilt conscience', 'in an attempt to save friends', 'JPC does not want a RS seat' or 'all of the above'.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had on Saturday demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Rafale deal after France initiated investigations into alleged corruption in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal signed with India in 2016 for the sale of 36 Dassault-built fighter jets.

The Congress said that it will also take up this matter in the upcoming Parliament session.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said that with the commencement of the investigation into the Rafale deal in France and the latest revelations in this case, Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been proved right.

Surjewala said, "On June 14, the French Public Projection Service (PNF) has started an investigation into the corruption and illegitimate influence in the Rafale deal. In this, the former and current President of France will be investigated, as well as Anil Ambani's company Reliance is also under investigation."

Surjewala said that the UPA government had negotiated to purchase the aircraft at a much lower price but the current government had bought it at a manifold higher rates. (ANI)

