Why Lokesh didn't visit women victims when in power: YSRCP

Amaravati, Aug 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Monday took a dig at Nara Lokesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and the son of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, for not consoling the families of those women who were attacked during the previous TDP government.

Sucharitha asked why Lokesh, despite being a minister in the previous TDP government, did not visit the families of Tehsildar Vanajakshi, who was physically attacked by former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, and deceased students Rishiteswari and Sugali Preeti.

Exhorting the resolve of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in protecting women in the southern state, she said a 'Disha law' was implemented in the state while the real Disha incident occurred in neighbouring Telangana.

Sucharita said that Reddy is empowering women politically, financially and socially.

The Disha app, a digital tool for women's protection, has already been downloaded by 40 lakh people, she said.

Referring to a recent incident near Guntur where a jilted man murdered a woman, Sucharita said the Chief Minister immediately intervened in the incident.

The deceased person's family has been offered a financial aid of Rs 14.5 lakh and a house, she said.

--IANS

sth/khz