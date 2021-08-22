Why no cases against BJP leaders for violating COVID-19 guidelines, asks DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI): Days after an FIR was lodged against Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni for violating pandemic guidelines, party's Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar asked why cases are not being registered against the union ministers for breaking COVID-19 norms.



Reacting to the recent FIR filed against Kulkarni, Shivakumar said, "Vinay Kulkarni is a senior leader of the party and a former minister who is part of the Congress. It is good that a case has been filed against Vinay Kulkarni for Covid-19 guidelines violation. However, no case has been filed against the Union ministers for violating the Covid-19 rule through a Janashirvada Yatra. Why was the case not filed when BJP cadres were meeting in large numbers? The government is using the law as they want."

While reacting to BJP General Secretary C T Ravi's remark that the BJP leaders had contributed to India's freedom, Shivakumar sarcastically said that "It was CT Ravi who brought freedom to this country. Freedom has come from him. Yes, it is right Because of the C T Ravi, the country has gained its independence".

Responding to another remark of Ravi where he said that "Congress leaders were mentally ill, Shivakumar said, "We are now going to Nimhans (National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences) and getting tested."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader, Vinay Kulkarni, who was arrested last year for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Yogesh Gowda. (ANI)

