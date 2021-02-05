Why no questions on 'Abki baar, Trump ki sarkar': Cong MP

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) After an uproar over tweets by international celebrities in support of protest by Indian farmers, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday took a swipe at the BJP-led NDA government and questioned why no questions were raised when some "nationalists" proclaimed 'Abki baar, Trump ki sarkar" in the US.

Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, tweeted: "Some of our nationalists pleaded in the US that 'Abki baar, Trump ki sarkar'. What did it mean? When we protested in chorus against the brutality on George Floyd, nobody questioned."

"But when Rihanna and Greta Thunberg sought to express solidarity with the farmers of our country, why are we getting so much rattled?" the West Bengal Congress chief questioned.

He said: "We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid of any criticism, whatsoever. Just do introspection. You have all grown up by eating food produced by our foodgivers. Better you express solidarity with those Indian farmers also."

Chowdhury's tweets came after teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and singer Rihanna among a number of international celebrities came out in support of the farmers.

Rihanna had shared a news article on the Centre's crackdown on the protesting farmers by cutting off Internet services in many areas on the national capital's borders.

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Thursday registered an FIR to investigate an "international conspiracy" to defame the country, in the garb of support for the farmers' protest.

Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan said: "We haven't named anybody in the FIR; it's only against the creators of toolkit, which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will investigate that case," he said when asked if Swedish activist Thunberg was named in the FIR.

