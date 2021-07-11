Why Reporters Without Borders deems Imran Khan a 'press freedom predator': Report

Paris [France], July 11 (ANI): An international media watchdog report, released earlier this week, has listed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a list of the world's 37 worst rulers in the area of press freedom.



The report titled "Press freedom predators gallery - old tyrants, two women and a European", lays bare how the military and intelligence of the country plays a major role in curbing press freedom in the country.

According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Pakistani military has reasserted the "deep state over civilian power."

"Deep state", is a euphemism for what in Pakistan means permanent supremacy of the armed forces and the feared military intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Under Khan's active support, the report said that the military establishment concentrates on suppressing all forms of independent journalism. "Cases of brazen censorship are a legion since Khan became prime minister. Newspaper distribution has been interrupted, media outlets have been threatened with the withdrawal of advertising and TV channel signals have been jammed."

The report goes on to state that journalists who cross the red lines have been threatened, abducted and tortured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has rejected the media watchdog's report. Pakistan's information ministry on Tuesday rejected the allegations, saying Khan's government believed in the "freedom of expression and media independence".

The ministry said it was surprising that the RSF "has jumped to the conclusion" that media in Pakistan are under draconian censorship measures by Khan's government.

The statement claimed that the government has been "taking all possible measures to create a congenial environment for journalists to perform their professional obligations". (ANI)

