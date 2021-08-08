  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Why US strategy in Afghanistan failed against Taliban-Pak nexus?

Why US strategy in Afghanistan failed against Taliban-Pak nexus?

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 8th, 2021, 14:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Maj Gen S.B. Asthana
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features