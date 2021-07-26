Widespread rainfall forecast in north India

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) There will be widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the IMD said in a release.