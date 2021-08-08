Widespread rainfall likely over northeast, reduced over MP

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over northeast and sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, and Sikkim during next five days.

"Under the influence of likely prevailing of stronger southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in the lower levels over these areas, from August 11 onwards, the intensity of rainfall is very likely to increase over these areas and it is likely to be isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the region on August 11 and 12," the IMD said in a release.