Widespread rainfall over northeast, sub-Himalayan Bengal to continue

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya till August 13, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are very likely to continue over northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days, the IMD said.

In continuation of the wet spell and flooding, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during next 4-5 days.

Isolated very heavy falls over Bihar are likely on August 11 and 12. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14 and over Himachal Pradesh during August 12 and 14.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over remaining plains of northwest India - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra & Gujarat, the IMD said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during next 5 days and over Kerala during next 2 days, the release said.

Heavy rainfall recorded at stations across India (based upon rainfall amount recorded from 8.30 a.m. of Monday till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday): Mawsynram - 25 mm; Cherrapunji - 22 mm; Nainital - 18 mm; Bhind - 17 mm; Kheri - 16 mm; Damoh, Panna - 15 mm each; Tiruvallur - 14 mm; Hamirpur, Trichy - 12 mm each; Banda, Agra, Sheopur - 11 mm; Dholpur, Katni, Williamnagar, Pashighat - 10 mm each; Vaniaymbadi, Garhwal Pauri, Gonda, Mahoba, Bhojpur, Buxar, Sitamarhi, Dantewada - 9 mm each; Rewa, Dausa, Basti, Rai Bareilly, Etah, Khliehriat, Shahabad - 8 mm each and Shahdol, Narsinghpur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kangra, Bharatpur, Udham Singh Nagar, Ghazipur, Bilaspur, Vaikom, Moradabad, Thrissur - 7 mm each, the IMD release added.

