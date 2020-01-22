Wife, children pitch in to ensure hat-trick for Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) It was in October 2019 that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita took leave from her job and decided to campaign for her father. Now, wife Sunita and son Pulkit have also hit the streets to campaign for the AAP national convener who is eyeing a hat-trick in elections.

Kejriwal is contesting for the third time from the New Delhi Assembly constituency and is aiming to become the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time.

The family, however, keeps a low profile and stays away from the limelight.

"It was my decision to take leave and campaign for my father. I will be joining my job after the elections are over," said Harshita, adding she feels good when people give a positive response to her father and the work done by his government. Her mother too had joined Harshita from last week and along with her daughter, she too is going door-to-door. "We are going from door-to-door. It is heartening to see people's response. They are giving a positive response to us and I am confident that he (Kejriwal) will be re-elected," said Sunita. She said people are acknowledging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has worked a lot. Kejriwal's 18-year-old son Pulkit has been busy in his studies and so is not very frequent in campaigning. But the first-year student of IIT Delhi also joins the family's political activities whenever he gets a break. According to an AAP leader, Kejriwal had been kept a way from door-to-door canvassing due to security reasons. "The security has been an issue for Kejriwal and he cannot go door-to-door. He is doing roadshows and interacting with the public through town hall meetings. Kejriwal has been seeking votes across the city. Meanwhile, the family has decided to join in and seek votes for the Chief Minister, it also adds a personal touch," the AAP leader said. Although campaigning extensively, the mother-daughter duo do not have any plan of becoming active in politics full time. The family of the Chief Minister had been with him even in the campaign for the 2013 and 2015 assembly polls. Kejriwal swept the 2015 elections by bagging 67 of the 70 Delhi assembly seats. His tenure as the chief minister is ending next month. The assembly election in Delhi is scheduled to be held on February 8, and votes will be counted on February 11. nks/pgh/bg