Wife ecstatic after Noida DM makes it to Paralympics badminton final

Ritu also told IANS why she did not watch even a single match of her husband in the last six years.

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY's wife Ritu Suhas is ecstatic after her husband secured a place in the final of the badminton event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Suhas, currently World No.3 in SL4 category, outplayed Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-15 in just 31 minutes to reach the title clash. Even if he goes down in the final, his silver will make him the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.

Ritu, who is also an ADM (administration) in Ghaziabad, said that this is a happy moment, not just for her, but for the entire country.

Explaining the reason for not seeing her husband in action in the last six years, Ritu said that she feels nervous thinking what could be the result, as her husband gets completely involved in the game.

She also said that the credit for this achievement goes to Suhas only, and no one else.

Ritu, however, said that she prayed for the success of all those representing India in Tokyo, and not just her husband.

Suhas will now take on Lucas Mazur of France in the final to be played at 6.15 am on Sunday.

Ritu further said that Suhas worked hard to reach this point. Despite being in government service, he found time for his game and trained from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight. His coach also worked very hard on him, she said.

"My husband has always given priority to sports, which is why he is where he is today. I pray to God that he moves ahead in life," she said.

"It is his passion for the game that has taken him to this stage. The whole country is praying for him, and being his wife, I am also praying for him," she added.

--IANS

msk/skp/arm