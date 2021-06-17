Wife stabs husband to death over domestic dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 17 (IANS) A 40-year-old man, identified as Sachin Kumar, was allegedly killed by his wife Gunjan over a domestic dispute in the Jyoti Park area of Gurugram.

Neeraj Kumar, the brother of the deceased person, alleged in his police complaint that his brother was stabbed with a knife by his wife over a domestic dispute late on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.