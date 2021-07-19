Wildfire in Oregon burns over 300,000 acres

As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 303,791 acres with a containment of 25 per cent, according to data from InciWeb, the US clearinghouse for wildfire information.

Washington, July 19 (IANS) The Bootleg fire in the US state of Oregon has burned more than 300,00 acres of land since it erupted on July 6, fire officials said on Monday.

The fire, which was growing to the east, started on July 6 northeast of Klamath Falls and threatened more than 5,000 structures, reports Xinhua news agency.

This came after the National Weather Service issued a "red flag warning" for the Klamath Basin and Fremont-Winema National Forest, which indicates critical fire weather conditions or weather conditions that may cause fires, according to a report by the OregonLive.

There are currently 80 large wildfires raging in 13 states across the US, burning more than 1.1 million acres, mostly in western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Montana has reported the most large wildfires with 18, and Idaho is close behind with 17, the NIFC said.

--IANS

ksk/