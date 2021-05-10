Wilful patronage of super-spreader events allowed for partisan gains: Sonia

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In her opening remark in the CWC meeting, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said the Covid-19 situation has become even more catastrophic and alleged that wilful patronage of super-spreader events were allowed for partisan gains and the government has priority like the Central Vista.

"Governance failures have become even more stark and scientific advice has been wilfully ignored and the country is paying a horrendous price for the Modi government's neglect of the pandemic, indeed its wilful patronage of super-spreader events that were allowed for partisan gains," Sonia Gandhi alleged while indicating the Kumbh was allowed and Prime Minister held big rallies during the pandemic.

She said far deadlier second wave has now overwhelmed us. Some scientists have now cautioned about a third wave overtaking us soon. Some states have already announced a complete lockdown.

She alleged that the public health system across the country has all but collapsed. Vaccination coverage is woefully short of need and not expanding at the rate at which it must.

"The Modi government has abdicated its responsibility. It has obliged the states to bear the cost of vaccinating the hundreds of millions in the 18 to 45 age group. Every expert has said that it would have made more sense and it would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to bear the costs."

The Modi government has other priorities, pursuing "grandiose projects" against the force of public opinion and the face of widespread criticism, she said in her statement.

It is also a shame that the Central government continues to discriminate against Opposition-ruled states.

"Over the past few weeks, the international community has rushed to our assistance. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I wish to thank all countries and organizations who are helping us in so many different ways. That we should be placed in such a position reflects the monumental arrogance, incompetence and vain triumphalism of the ruling establishment." she said.

The AICC's COVID control room has prepared a detailed blueprint. Similar COVID relief control rooms have been set up at the State level. Efforts have been made to organize ambulances, temporary beds, oxygen concentrators and medicines.

She praised to make particular mention of the Indian Youth Congress. It has been exemplary in its efforts and outreach. In the CPP meeting three days ago, a number of our MPs told us how they are helping in their respective areas in reaching out to those in need.

"We are in an unprecedented public health emergency. We have repeatedly urged the Modi government to call an all-party meeting to demonstrate national will and resolve. Three days ago I spelt out what we believe needs to be done right away to meet the challenge," she said.

