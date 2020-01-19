Will accept whatever SC decides on Belgaum dispute: Sanjay Raut

Belgaum (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that whatever the Supreme Court decides on the dispute between the Karnataka and Maharashtra over Belgaum would be acceptable to all.

"Marathi people in Belgaum (Karnataka) and adjacent areas have been fighting for 70 years, to be included in Maharashtra. The matter is before the Supreme Court but it has been sub-judice for 14 years. We will accept whatever the Supreme Court decides.," he said while speaking to ANI.

The statement from Raut came just days after Maharashtra minister of state for health Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar was allegedly detained in Belgaum, and was not allowed to speak at a meeting organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on FridayThe Shiv Sena leader also claimed that the Karnataka government is putting Marathis into jail and putting a ban on their work pertaining to Marathi culture."Some people have been imprisoned by people who are working for the Marathi language. The government has also put a ban on their work related to Marathi as a language. It is unconstitutional," he added."There is democracy. Talk to people with politeness. With dialogue only, you can resolve the issue.""If the Home Ministry can resolve Kashmir issue and abrogate Art 370 then I think this border issue (Belgaum) can be resolved too if Amit Shah wants. The matter comes under Home Ministry, a strong Home Minister who abrogates Article 370...It is a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too," he added.Belgaum, also officially known as Belagavi, is a city in the Indian state of Karnataka located in its northern part along the Western Ghats. It is the administrative headquarters of the eponymous Belgaum division and Belgaum district. (ANI)