Will appeal in higher court: Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti after sentenced to 2 years in AIIMS assault case

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to two years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh by a Delhi Court on Saturday for assaulting AIIMS security staff in 2016, the leader said he will file an appeal against the order in superior court.



The Malviya Nagar MLA is currently on bail on the ground of filing an appeal against his conviction in Delhi High Court with a bond of Rs 20,000.

In a statement, Bharti said that he has full faith in Judiciary while adding that he is filing an appeal against the court order by which "I was convicted and sentenced while other similarly placed 4 persons were acquitted. Justice will prevail because of the rights given in Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar's Constitution of India."

"I am on bail and well-meaning friends are helping me draft an appeal to be filed with the superior court on utmost priority," he added.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey while passing a judgment in the matter convicted Bharti for assaulting AIIMS security guards in a matter registered in 2016.

In the same matter, the court acquitted the other accused persons namely Jagat Saini, Daleep Jha, Sandeep alias Sonu and Rakesh Pandey from all charges made against them by the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, AIIMS Chief Security officer RS Rawat lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing MLA Somnath Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS.

The chief security officer accused AAP MLA and others of trying to encroach government land and disrupting peace in the hospital. (ANI)

