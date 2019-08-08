Will ask PM for more aid to flood-hit Wayanad: Rahul

Speaking to reporters outside his residence, Gandhi said: "Heavy rainfall and the landslide is taking place in my constituency of Wayanad. I have spoken to three Collectors over there. They briefed me on the situation and I called on Kerala Chief Minister P. Vijayan and requested him to help as much and as fast as much as it is possible.

"And I am also going to call the Prime Minister and mention that my constituency is in need of assistence," he said.

Gandhi had won from Wayanad with a huge margin of over four lakh votes, but lost his family pocket borough of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani.

The Congress leader said that he was planning to go to Wayanad but the district officials advised him to postpone his programme. "I was planning to Wayanad but the District Collector told me that it would not be a good idea as it would disturb the relief works but I am planning to go there as soon as possible," he said. Asked about the Prime Minister's address to the nation on abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state, Gandhi said: "Please... I am taking about my constituency. I am giving message to my constituency. I just wanted people of Wayanad to know that I am standing with them and I will be with them as soon as possible." He said the Congress is going to help out as soon as possible. "We are going to help out as much we can and I have also asked the people of the party to help the flood victims in the state." Earlier in the day, Gandhi, in a series of tweets, raised concern over the severe flood situation in the state. "The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts and prayers as they battle raging floodwaters. "I hope the state government will release a generous financial rehabilitation package to help those who have been impacted by the floods," he said. His remarks came after the flood situation in most parts of the state turned grim. Eight people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and over 3,000 evacuated to over 60 relief camps after rains battered several parts of Kerala, officials said on Thursday.