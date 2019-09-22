Will be a great day in Texas to be with friend Modi: Trump

"Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!", Trump tweeted.

Trump will join Modi on the dais before an estimated 50,000 strong crowd of Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in a rare gesture that signifies the close bond between India and the US.

Modi arrived in Houston on Saturday, the first stop in his week-long trip to the US that will also see him address the United Nations General Assembly.

On Saturday, Modi held a roundtable with 16 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of oil producing companies in Houston, the hub of oil and gas in the US, which saw both sides further strengthen their cooperation in energy security.