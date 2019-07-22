'Will be etched in our glorious history': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching the Chandrayaan-2 launch live showered praises on the team behind the launch that happened on Monday.

PM Modi said, "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history. The launch of Chandrayaan-2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today."

"Efforts such as Chandrayaan-2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science,top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also congratulated ISRO chairman K Sivan on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, and said, " Last week due to technical snag, launch of Chandrayaan-2 was postponed. But after that within a week, the ISRO team found out the fault promptly & took the necessary steps to resolve it. The ISRO team deserves special compliments for this." "Chandrayaan-2 has been successfully launched. I extend my heartiest congratulations to our countrymen on this momentous achievement. Our scientists deserve a special compliment, their achievement has enhanced country's pride." - Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Rajnath Singh also lauded the efforts, " Congratulations to ISRO scientists on flawless launching of Chandrayaan-2. Team ISRO scripted a new chapter in India’s space history with launch of this ambitious & indigenous Mission to Moon. Nation is extremely proud of its scientists and Team ISRO."