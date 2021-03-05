Will campaign for the party in poll-bound states: Azad

Azad, whose Rajya Sabha term ended recently, said,"We will campaign wherever the party or individual will call for it because the victory of the party is most important for us."

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Amid strife in the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad, an important leader of the G-23 group of dissenting leaders, said on Friday that he'll campaign for the party wherever he is called since the assembly elections are important for the party.

The Congress is yet to release the list of its star campaigners for the assembly polls in which Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to be included.

Now all eyes are on the names of the leaders led by Azad. If leaders such as Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda make it to the list of the Congress's star campaigners, it would imply that the party has tried to make peace with the group of dissenters.

The Congress has asked the dissenting leaders to join hands with the party to combat the BJP. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior spokesperson of the party, had said on March 2: "I think the whole idea of this front is to fight the vitiating politics of BJP. Therefore I would say each one of our senior and respected colleagues should join wholeheartedly and unconditionally in that fight to combat this false propaganda of the BJP."

Elections to the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the 30-member Puducherry Assembly and the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6, while polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases beginning on March 27 and ending on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

--IANS

miz/ash