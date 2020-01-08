Will complaint to PM against Kiran Bedi for delaying construction of college, says Puducherry Minister

Yanam (Puducherry) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for delaying the construction of an engineering college in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.



"Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is preventing the beginning of construction work of an engineering college whose funds were allotted by the Central government. Therefore, along with the Chief Minister, I will meet the Prime Minister and will complain against her for the delay," Rao told ANI here.

He further alleged that Bedi had also barred officials from holding the People's Festival and flower fair in Yanam this year, which had been a tradition in the region from the past many years.

"For the past 18 years, Yanam People's Festival and Flower fair used to be held by the Puducherry government's tourism department. Lt Governor has ordered officials to not allocate funds and has planned to not host the event in Yanam this year," he said. (ANI)

