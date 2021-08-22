'Will complete unfinished work of father,' says Rajveer Singh, son of late Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): BJP MP Rajveer Singh on Sunday broke down while paying last respects to his father, the late former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh who passed away at a hospital here at the age of 89.



"He may not be physically among us, but we will complete his unfinished works now. He lived in the hearts of people. He hasn't passed away, he has become immortal," Rajveer Singh while talking to ANI.

Singh will be cremated on Monday at the banks of river Ganga in Narora.

Kalyan Singh who was ailing for some time passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the SGPGIMS in Lucknow since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated much more, following which he was placed on dialysis.

He served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999. He also served as Governor of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2019. Singh also held various organizational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level.

Kalyan Singh is survived by his wife Ramvati Devi, son and Lok Sabha MP Rajveer Singh, and grandson Sandeep Singh, who is the minister of State in the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)

