Will continue to work for the party, says outgoing BJP Goa chief Vinay Tendulkar

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Vinay Tendulkar, outgoing state president of the Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that he will continue to work for the party.

Tendulkar has been replaced by BJP leader Sadanand Shet Tanavade, who was appointed as the state president of the party on Sunday.



"I will work for the party. I have not taken retirement. At least 30 lotuses should bloom in Goa. I am thankful to everyone who helped me during my stint as Goa chief," Tendulkar said.

BJP National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna announced Tanavade as the Chief of Goa unit during the workers' convention held in Panaji. (ANI)

