Will control school fee like last 5 years: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government will continue to control the school fee like they did in the last five years, if re-elected.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said as long as there is an "honest government" in Delhi, the parents need not to worry about school fee.

"No private school in Delhi will be allowed to hike fee arbitrarily. Like the last five years, we will continue to control the fees," he said.

The Kejriwal government, after being elected in 2015, have not allowed the private schools to hike the fees arbitrarily and have even forced the school to return the fee, if the government found irregularities in fee hike.

