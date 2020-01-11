Will deal with situations militarily, says Army Chief on killing of two civilians in Poonch

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): A day after two unarmed civilians were killed by the Pakistani Army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday that they would deal with the situation appropriately in a military manner.



"We do not resort to such barbaric activities and fight as a very professional force. We will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner," the Army Chief responded to a question by ANI on the same.

Two civilians, identified as Mohd Aslam and Altaf Hussain were killed, and two others were critically injured after the Pakistani Army carried out an attack on them in the Poonch sector.

Indian Army sources said that the Army carried out an attack on five unarmed civilians who crossed over fencing on LoC in the Poonch sector but were within Indian territory.

Sources in Poonch said the civilians had crossed the LoC fencing for grazing their cattle when they were attacked by the Pakistan Army.

The LoC in recent times has seen frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side. (ANI)

