Will 'definitely' talk about Jayalalithaa's death: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son and party's candidate from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he and his party will "definitely" speak about former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death during the election campaign.



The DMK leader, speaking to ANI after reaching Madurai on Monday, also said that his party is going to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming elections.

On Sunday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had approached the Election Commission, urging it to direct the DMK chief and his son not to speak about Jayalalithaa's death during their election campaign.

In the complaint copy against MK Stalin and Udayanidhi, AIADMK had stated, "They shouldn't be talking about it as the Aarumugasamy commission is probing the matter.

Jayalalithaa had died on December 6, 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Udhayanidhi said, "What does the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister know about the people? Palaniswami is not an elected chief minister."

Further speaking about Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) chief Kamal Haasan's statement about AIADMK and DMK not being "support-worthy", Udhayanidhi said that the MKM chief and his statements need not be taken seriously.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

