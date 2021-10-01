Will defy orders if Chhath celebrations not allowed in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

As per a DDMA order issued on Thursday, Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations have been allowed in the national capital, whereas Chhath Puja celebrations have been prohibited in public places and people have been advised to celebrate the same at their homes.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, said on Friday that he would defy the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order if permission to celebrate Chhath Puja at the ghats is not granted.

Calling the move a conspiracy by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari said, "By celebrating Chhath Puja, we will show him that we cannot be stopped."

Tiwari made the remarks while addressing the gathering of a Chhath Puja Samiti on Friday.

"Weekly markets have started opening. Big programmes are also being held. People have started defeating Covid due to PM Narendra Modi's free vaccine," Tiwari said.

"In other states, Chhath Puja, Durga Puja and Ramleela will be held properly," he said, adding, "If someone stops Chhath Puja just in Delhi, then his intentions are not clear."

Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 10 this year. The festival is popular in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

As per the fresh Covid guidelines issued by the DDMA on Thursday, large gatherings, melas, rallies and processions during the festivals are not allowed.

All the event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from the district magistrate concerned for organising the festival in advance and capacity of each event site will depend on the area and social distancing norms, the order read.

A week ahead of the Navratri festivals, the Delhi government allowed to reopen religious places for devotees on Friday until October 15 with strict compliance to Covid appropriate behaviours.

--IANS

rdk/arm