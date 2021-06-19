Will demand 12th berth in cabinet: Jharkhand Congress chief

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Amid the speculation of reshuffle in Jharkhand cabinet, state Congress president and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said the party will demand for 12th berth in the cabinet, which is vacant since the formation of the government.



Speaking to ANI in New Delhi he said, "We will demand the remaining berth in the cabinet but it is the prerogative of Chief Minister to do that as per the constitution. This time neither I nor Chief Minister have come to Delhi for the twelfth minister."

A few days ago, JMM, which is the largest party in Jharkhand government in coalition with Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had expressed that JMM will have the twelfth seat following the coalition formula.

Speculations regarding the change in the Congress quota ministers of the Jharkhand government got fuelled when Oraon and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren flew to Delhi four days back. Now the state's Congress chief has cleared the air that he has come for personal visit and met the senior Congress leaders out of courtesy.

"I met party's senior leaders as I have good relations with them. It was a courtesy meet. If there is an agenda for meeting, we will tell. If changing anyone makes the party strong then High Command can do it. I think there won't be any change," he said.

Presently, Congress has four ministers in Jharkhand Cabinet in a coalition with JMM and RJD. JMM has six including CM while RJD share one ministerial berth. (ANI)

