Will educate people, says K'taka Dalit BJP MP after being stopped from visiting temple

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Narayanaswamy, Dalit BJP MP who was allegedly denied entry into a temple in Tumakuru, said on Wednesday that he would educate the people to change their mindset.

"There is a need for people to change their mindset. They should be educated. As a parliamentarian, I will educate them," said Narayanaswamy.



Narrating the incident, he said: "People asked me to not enter the village as I belong to the Madiga community. All other Scheduled Castes are allowed. It is only the Madiga community, which is denied the entry," he said.

The incident took place on Monday when Narayanaswamy, who represents Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, had gone to see the problems of the village.

He was in the hamlet with a plan for road construction work and to set up a clean drinking water plant. After being confronted by some people, the BJP leader left the place.

"We have traditions. There is a history of incidents. So people said he should not be allowed to enter the village," said Nagaraj, a villager. (ANI)

