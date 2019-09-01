Will ensure Kerala govt functions in accordance with Constitution: Arif Mohammad Khan

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Arif Mohammad Khan, who was appointed as the Governor of Kerala, on Sunday said that his role will be to ensure that democratically elected government in the state functions in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI, former Cabinet Minister in Rajiv Gandhi's government, Khan said, "I will try to serve the people of the State. I have not received the letter yet and have been told by my friends. The role is to ensure that government functions in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. The Governor on behalf of President is to oversee that everything is in letter and spirit with the provisions laid down in the Constitution."



Beaming with joy after being appointed as Kerala Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind, he said, "I am fortunate to be born in a country like India which is so vast and rich in diversity. It is a great opportunity for me to know this part of India, which forms the boundary of India and is called God's own country."

Khan who extended support to the incumbent government's bill against Triple Talaq was on Sunday appointed as the Governor of Kerala.

An official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday apprised of the appointment.

Khan will take over the constitutional post by replacing Justice (Retd.) Palanisamy Sathasivam.

In June, when Triple Talaq Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted Khan in his speech in the Lower House while seeking Congress' support.

Khan who was a Union Minister during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure resigned after the then government decided to overturn the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case by bringing legislation in Parliament. He left the Congress in 1986 over Muslim Personal Law Bill and triple talaq legislation. (ANI)

