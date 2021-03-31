Will field 70-80% fresh faces in '22 Assembly polls: Goa Cong

Panaji, March 31 (IANS) The Congress will field 70 to 80 per cent new faces in the 2022 Assembly elections in Goa, state party President Girish Chodankar said on Wednesday.
"We will field 70 to 80 per cent new faces in the upcoming elections," Chodankar said.
Elections to the 40-member state assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.
The Congress in Goa has been plagued by desertion over the last few years, with 13 MLAs quitting the party since 2017, leaving it with just five legislators in the state Assembly.
When asked to respond to a recent demand made by South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha for his resignation owing to poor performance by the party in the recently concluded zilla panchayat and municipal polls, Chodankar said: "We have to show respect to the elders in the family and listen to them."
