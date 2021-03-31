Will field 70-80% fresh faces in '22 Assembly polls: Goa Cong

Panaji, March 31 (IANS) The Congress will field 70 to 80 per cent new faces in the 2022 Assembly elections in Goa, state party President Girish Chodankar said on Wednesday.

"We will field 70 to 80 per cent new faces in the upcoming elections," Chodankar said.

Elections to the 40-member state assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.